Uchenna Jones is on a journey, running shoes required

Uchenna Jones went from being told she’d never be able to run again to founding a Madison 5K focused on “faith, fellowship and fitness.”

The 42-year-old married mother of three sons is the force behind the 3-year-old Madison Gospel 5K, modeled on a similar event she came across in Chicago in 2017 as she was just starting her distance-running journey.

Jones, a West Sider and labor and delivery nurse, broke her right leg in 2003 while jumping out of her second-floor apartment window to escape a fire.

Thirteen years and nine surgeries later, the 6-foot-1 former basketball player weighed more than 350 pounds. Today she credits her former trainer, pastor, and friends and family for helping her shed more than 100 pounds and completing more than 70 races, including about a dozen half-marathons and two marathons.

How did the Madison gospel run come about?

I was going on my own personal journey of health and wellness and lost a ton of weight and realized that running is big in Madison. I did what they call the couch to 5K. I did my first one in Illinois because I was so self-conscious doing it here. I ran with a friend who was doing it so it built my confidence.