Marinette Marine
The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, is in dry dock at a shipyard in Marinette in 2013.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A U.S. Navy combat ship will be named USS Beloit in honor of the southern Wisconsin city.

The newest littoral combat ship, which is to be built at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in northeastern Wisconsin, recognizes the contributions of the city of Beloit, its residents and the Fairbanks Morse company to the U.S. Armed Forces, according to a statement from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

"Citizens of Beloit have selflessly served in our Armed Forces, and companies like Fairbanks Morse that call the city home -- and boast patriotic workforces that are second to none -- have ensured for generations that our service members can safely and successfully complete their missions," Baldwin said in a statement. "The naming of a Navy ship is a significant honor steeped in tradition.

Beloit is home to the long-time marine engine manufacturing facility for Fairbanks Morse, which sold its first engine to the Navy in 1938, according to the statement.

