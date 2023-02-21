ASHWAUBENON — When John Jaeggi's grandparents emigrated from Switzerland and settled in Green County in the 1920s, they turned to their heritage to eke out a living.

It was in Twin Grove, a rural hamlet with a cemetery and former stagecoach stop, where the Jaeggis, with little fanfare, began using milk from nearby farms and copper kettles to make wheels of Swiss cheese.

Production switched to cheddar in the 1970s and to brick and Muenster in the '80s before the plant was sold in the early '90s to Maple Leaf Cheese Co. Watching the business evolve provided a young John Jaeggi with an appreciation for the craft of cheesemaking and the commitment needed to make a quality product.

"It was a life business," Jaeggi, 60, said. "Back in those days, I remember as a little kid, the hired men would live upstairs in the cheese plant. It was a 24/7, 365-day-a-year job. So, I was fortunate to come up through that."

Jaeggi brings that experience to his job as a judge at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, which began Tuesday at the Resch Expo center across from Lambeau Field.

Jaeggi, who works at the Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison, is one of 42 judges from around the country charged with evaluating 2,249 entries in 113 classes in the contest, which concludes Thursday and is only open to U.S. dairy producers. The World Championship Cheese Contest is held on alternating years at Monona Terrace in Madison and, like its name indicates, is open to dairy producers around the world.

The 2021 U.S. contest was scrubbed due to the pandemic, but the 2019 contest featured a record 2,555 entries, with Wisconsin cheesemakers taking first place in 60 of the 116 categories and placing 10 entries into the field of 20 finalists for best overall cheese. A baby Swiss wheel made by Guggisberg Cheese in Millersburg, Ohio, won the title, but Goudas made by Marieke Penterman in Thorp took first and second runner-up.

35 states

This year's contest features entries from 35 states that are being judged on flavor, body, texture, saltiness, color, finish, packaging and other attributes. While the vast majority, or 72, of the classes are for cheese made with cows' milk, there are also classes for goat and sheep's milk, others for mixed milk cheeses and categories such as shredded cheese, cheese curds, spreads, whey protein, butter and yogurt.

The 15% drop in entries can be traced to labor issues, said John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the contest, first held in 1981.

"We didn't lose any entrants. They just said, 'We're not going to send you 12 entries, we're only going to send you 10,'" Umhoefer said. "It just takes time to pick that cheese, re-wrap it, box it and send it. It can take a day or two, and they just don't have the labor."

Wisconsin cheesemakers have won best in show in 14 of the last 20 U.S. contests, the most recent in 2017 with Mike Matucheski's Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano. The top 20 cheeses will be announced Thursday morning and the top three finalists Thursday afternoon. But because of a major snowstorm forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, officials planned to do more judging on Tuesday and finish all judging by the end of the day on Wednesday instead of midday Thursday, said Rebekah Sweeney, a spokeswoman for the Cheese Makers Association.

A steady stream of observers on Tuesday sampled cheese, asked judges questions and looked on as wheels and blocks of Swiss were cut with cheese wires and double-handled knives.

Artisanal boom

The contest is representative of the growth of the artisan cheese industry. In 1993, the event had just 17 classes — all but two of which were won by Wisconsin cheesemakers. It grew to 76 classes in 2011 and continues to expand, thanks to the innovation of the entire industry, which includes the farmers, dairy producers, academia, marketers and an audience that has a seemingly endless appetite for more bold and creative offerings.

"The curve has been upward all along," Umhoefer said. "It's pretty amazing. There's a continuous surge of artisans around the country. There's literally hundreds of little cheese companies that are coming on every year."

And that growth has meant more work for judges such as Jaeggi. He spent the morning judging Buratta, ricotta and washed-rind and smear-ripened semi-soft cheeses, which included an entry from Willow Creek Cheese in Berlin.

"It's different from a Camembert," Jaeggi said, when he was asked by a passerby about the cheese. "It can be more mushroomy and earthy but not quite as pungent as a Limburger."

Jaeggi worked for a Monroe-based cheese company for three years after graduating UW-Platteville with degrees in business and economics, and joined the Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison in 1991, just as the artisan cheese boom was taking off.

Master cheesemakers

Jaeggi, who started out at the CDR as a cheesemaker, has spent the last 30 years helping small and big cheese producers research and develop products, and in the last few months was named coordinator of the Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers program.

The only program of its kind in the United States, the master program was the brainchild of Jim Path, a longtime cheese expert at the CDR. The program provides expert certification in the production of a specific cheese to cheesemakers who have at least 10 years of experience, including five making the cheese for which they are seeking master certification.

Of the state's 1,200 licensed cheesemakers, only 66 hold master cheesemaker certification, Jaeggi said.

"What Jim's goal was, was to raise the education level of cheesemakers," Jaeggi said. "It resonated with these guys, and they got into specialty cheese as a way to survive. It's really cool, the impact CDR and the Milk Marketing Board had and the passion these cheesemakers had. It was a perfect storm."

