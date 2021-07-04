Two with life-threatening injuries following crash on Interstate 94

The driver and passenger of a 2003 Buick Rendezvous were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after the SUV flipped on Interstate 94 Sunday morning.

The driver of the SUV, a 69-year-old man from Lake Delton, lost control of the vehicle while traveling westbound on I-94 in Monroe County near Warrens. The vehicle entered the median and overturned several times, Wisconsin State Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jamie Labrec said in a statement.

The SUV came to rest on its roof in the eastbound lanes and occupants, the driver and passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Baraboo, had to be pulled from the vehicle by fire personnel, Labrec said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.