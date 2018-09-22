Two of the victims from the workplace shooting in Middleton were released from the UW Hospital and one victim remains in fair condition Saturday, hospital spokesman Gian Galassi said.
Authorities said Anthony Y. Tong, 43, of Madison, opened fire Wednesday at WTS Paradigm, his workplace in Middleton, shooting and injuring four people before law enforcement officers shot and killed him.
Three of the victims and Tong were taken to UW Hospital and one, who had been grazed by a bullet, was treated at St. Mary's Hospital.
Two Middleton Police officers -- Richard O'Connor and Tyler Loether -- and two Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies -- David Lambrecht and Matthew Earll -- fired their weapons at Tong inside WTS Paradigm.
All four are on paid leave until an investigation is completed and the district makes a decision on whether to file charges.