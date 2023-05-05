"We are hoping to talk to the victim and hope he will reach out," Fryer said.
The incident took place the morning after hundreds of UW-Madison students and faculty protested for the second day against what many view as a flawed response by UW administrators after a racist video went viral earlier in the week.
In the obscenity-laced video, a white woman, believed to be a UW-Madison student, used the n-word and said she wanted to see some Black people returned to slavery so she could abuse them.
Anyone with further information, or if you were involved in this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information may also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com.
