Two men in their early 20s were arrested in Downtown Madison Friday morning for causing a disturbance and yelling racial slurs including the n-word at a man walking by, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Frances Street at about 2:40 a.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an email.

A group confronted the men following the incident. During the disturbance, one of the suspects indicated he had a gun on him, Fryer said, adding that no weapon was ever found.

Blake A. Bjork, 23, and Scott G. Novak, 22, were arrested for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer. The suspects are not affiliated with UW-Madison, Fryer said.

Fryer said the police report indicates a group of white men was directing its comments toward a Black man and a group of Black people confronted the white men after witnessing it.

"We are hoping to talk to the victim and hope he will reach out," Fryer said.

The incident took place the morning after hundreds of UW-Madison students and faculty protested for the second day against what many view as a flawed response by UW administrators after a racist video went viral earlier in the week.

In the obscenity-laced video, a white woman, believed to be a UW-Madison student, used the n-word and said she wanted to see some Black people returned to slavery so she could abuse them.

Anyone with further information, or if you were involved in this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information may also be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com.

