Two Madison TV stations could be back up to full strength within a month

Stations have been required to transition to their new frequencies in phases beginning in 2017, and WMSN and WISC's turn came on Oct. 18. The switch required them to install a new permanent antenna and other equipment, and while that work has been going on -- or not -- the stations have been broadcasting from a less powerful temporary antenna on the broadcast tower.

With the delay in getting the new antenna up and running, viewers who get their TV through home-based antennas have endured months of poor or no reception via the tower's temporary antenna. Those who get their local television through cable, satellite or streaming feeds have not been affected.

McConnell said the previous contractors installed the permanent, "stacked" antenna that will send out both stations' signals, but weren't able to install the new transmission cables needed to make the antenna operational. Higgins visited the tower site on Wednesday and McConnell said the company hoped to start work Monday. If the weather cooperates, installing the cables should take about three weeks, he said.