Two Madison-area high school graduates have been named winners of National Merit scholarships in the fourth and final announcement of winners in 2019.
Grace Flynn of Fitchburg, a Madison Edgewood High School graduate, will be attending Marquette University with a probable career field in dentistry.
Marissa Zintel of Oregon, an Oregon High School graduate, will be attending Lawrence University, and has not decided a career field.
The two join three other Wisconsin graduates winning National Merit scholarships in the fourth and final listing of winners this year.
More than 7,600 students in 2019 were awarded scholarships nationwide by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., the combined scholarships worth more than $31 million.
The announcements of the winners was made Monday.
In September, semi-finalists for National Merit scholarships will be named, with about half of the semi-finalists becoming finalists, then about half of the finalists winning scholarships.