Two of 21 Madison-area public beaches are closed Thursday, one because of blue-green algae and the other because of a high level of bacteria.
The Warner Park beach on the northeast shore of Lake Mendota is closed due to blue-green algae, with the water getting tested on Wednesday, and the Hudson Park Lake Access Point on the north shore of Lake Monona is closed because of high levels of bacteria, also discovered on Wednesday.
Public Health Madison and Dane County started checking the public beaches last week and will be doing so every week up to Labor Day in September.
If a beach is closed by blue-green algae or bacteria, the water at a closed beach will be checked every weekday until levels of both return to acceptable levels.
When a beach is closed, it is posted by the health department.
"We always check for blue-green algae blooms while visiting beaches for routine monitoring, but conditions can change quickly, and algae may appear after our visit," said Jennifer Lavender-Braun, microbiologist for PHMDC.
"Once you get to the beach, always take a look at the water conditions before getting into the water, especially after a heavy rainfall, when storm water runoff containing things like goose and pet waste can cause E.coli bacteria levels to be higher."
Blue-green algae, a group of bacteria known as cyanobacteria, can produce toxins, which can cause stomach upset, rash, and respiratory problems to people, and dogs coming in contact with blue-green algae can get sick and possibly die from the algae.
The algae commonly is blue or green, but can also be different colors, and the bloom itself can appear as scum on the water, a mat or even foam.
PHMDC checks for elevated levels of E.coli bacteria in beach water as an indicator for numerous types of bacteria that can show up in water. Elevated levels can cause illness by swimming in or drinking the water.
The full list of 21 public beaches monitored by PHMDC is online, and the list should be checked before heading out to a particular beach to see if it's open or closed.
The list is online at https://publichealthmdc.com/environmental-health/beaches-lakes-pools/beach-conditions/