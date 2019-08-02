An SUV pulling a camper trailer that turned in front of a semi Thursday night in Whitewater resulted in two people getting killed and three injured.
The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 12 at Walworth Avenue, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said.
Police said a Ford Excursion driven by Kristina Wilken, 44, Waterford, was going north on Highway 12 when she tried to turn left, directly in the path of the southbound semi hauling a tanker, driven by Allen Guthrie, 56, Elkhorn.
"Whitewater Police as well as Whitewater Fire and Rescue members arrived on scene and found an SUV with extensive damage and a semi-tractor hauling a tanker in the ditch. A camper which was being pulled by the SUV was severely damaged in the intersection," the police report said.
The fatal victims in the SUV were Kaylinn Wilken, 14, daughter of Kristina Wilken, and Olly Koelsch, 7, daughter of passenger Michael Koelsch, 42, Boise, Idaho.
Kristina Wilken, Michael Koelsch and his second daughter, twin to Olly Koelsch, were taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit.
Assisting agencies include: City of Whitewater Police and Fire and Rescue Departments, UW Whitewater Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.