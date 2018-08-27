An elderly couple from Illinois was killed Friday afternoon when their car left Interstate 90/94 and hit a bridge in Juneau County.
The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-90/94 at Welch Prairie Road, between New Lisbon and Mauston, the State Patrol said.
The deceased are an 81-year-old man who was driving the car and a 73-year-old woman, both from St. Charles, Illinois.
The names of the victims were withheld pending notification of family.
The State Patrol said the couple's Cadillac Escalade drifted off into the median, narrowly missing the guardrail. The car continued parallel along the guardrail until going off the incline of the overpass, hitting the bridge.
The Juneau County Sheriff's Office and New Lisbon Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.