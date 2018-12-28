Two people were injured Thursday evening in a house fire in the village of Oregon, with officials still trying to determine the cause of fire.
The fire was reported at about 6:20 p.m. at 265 South Burr Oak Ave., the Oregon Fire Department said.
The call came from an alarm company that had received a smoke alarm alert from the residence.
A female occupant of the residence was taken to the hospital after sustaining undetermined injuries, while a firefighter took himself to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
No damage estimate was given.
Fire units from Fitchburg, Brooklyn and McFarland and EMS units from Oregon, the town of Madison and the city of Madison assisted at the scene.