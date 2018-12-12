Try 1 month for 99¢
Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 39/90, when their car hit the median concrete barrier.

The crash happened at about 9:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Interstate between Cottage Grove Road and the Badger interchange, the Madison Fire Department said.

"The vehicle's entire engine compartment was destroyed in the crash, but the passenger compartment remained intact," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.

Three people were in the car, with two taken by ambulance to local hospitals after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

