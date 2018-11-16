Two people were injured Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash into a field in Green County.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. along Highway J in the town of Adams, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed Jillian Thompson, 20, Monroe, was driving south on Highway J when she drove off a curve and crashed into a field.
Thompson was taken to the Monroe Clinic with unspecified injuries.
Passenger Jonathon Parker, 18, Browntown, also was taken to Monroe Clinic with unspecified injuries.
Thompson was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and for operating without a valid driver's license, while Parker was ticketed for underage drinking, second offense.