Two people sustained minor injuries and 12 people were displaced Thursday afternoon in an apartment building fire in Monroe that caused heavy damage to one apartment and smoke damage to the other apartments.
The fire was reported at about 3:40 p.m. at the Monroe Village Apartments, 1078 Fourth Avenue West, the Monroe Fire Department said.
The two injured parties were treated and released for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.
Arriving firefighters found an apartment on the second floor fully involved in fire, with flames reaching the attic.
A mutual aid and second alarm call was made, with fire departments coming from communities in Green County, Lafayette County and Stephenson County in Illinois, the Monroe Fire Department said.
Firefighters were able to attack the fire quickly, getting to the roof to block the advance of the fire to other apartments via the attic.
"This quick and efficient work prevented a substantial disaster for many residents," said Fire Chief Dan Smits.
The cause of the fire was undetermined but was believed to be accidental.
No damage estimate was given.
The Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.