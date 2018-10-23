The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has identified two people killed in separate crashes on Friday, one crash in the city of Janesville the other in the town of Janesville.
Merilyn Mitchell, 74, Milton, died from injuries sustained in a crash at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning, and Amanda Stewart Ryan, 50, Janesville, died at a local hospital after a crash at 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 14.
Mitchell was in a two-vehicle crash at Milton Avenue and Refset Drive in Janesville.
The preliminary results of a forensic autopsy performed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Ryan was in a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of West Highway 14 in the town of Janesville.
"A forensic autopsy was performed on Friday, but the results were inconclusive, with the cause and manner of death pending additional testing and further study," said Barry Irmen, director of operations for the office.