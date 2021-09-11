Two decades later, Madison first responders reflect on 9/11

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Patrick Lau woke up in his Sellery Hall dorm room to a national tragedy. With the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Flight 93, nearly 3,000 people had died.
Describing himself as a “young and impressionable” student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Lau was just shy of his 20th birthday at the time. The scene would move him to take action, altering the course of his career — and his entire life.
He abandoned his initial plans to study business, instead taking courses in a field he’d never before considered: law and policing. After receiving his degree and completing the criminal justice certificate program in 2004, Lau got a job in the UW-Madison Police Department, where he’s worked for the past 17 years as an officer.
Like many Americans who witnessed the day’s loss, Lau felt a calling to bring light to a time of darkness. Now, two decades later, he said all Americans should continue to remember what happened on 9/11.
“I don't come from a family of law enforcement, but I saw the men and women in blue that we lost, and they were some of New York’s finest,” he recalled. “That’s how that put me on that path. Although my professional calling came out of one of the saddest and most tragic days in U.S. history, I feel good about the impact that I’ve made — not only on the university but on our community.”
For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Madison’s police and fire departments, alongside the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, will host a ceremony and blood drive Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m at Fire Station 14. Capt. Jennifer Roman, who’s served on the city’s fire department for 22 years, said it’s especially important to honor and recognize the first responders who sacrificed their lives to help others.
“We, as an organization, wanted to remember our colleagues who perished that day,” she said, referencing the 343 firefighters who died in the attacks. “I think that we're highly sensitive to it because all of us understand the risks of our job, but when something so horrible happens, it puts our own mortality right in front of us.”
According to a 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center, 93% of Americans older than 30 “remember exactly where they were on the day of the attacks.” Lori Karst, a 27-year veteran of the Madison Fire Department, who’s served as a firefighter and firetruck driver, said she was at a bar in Milwaukee with her friend. What stuck with her most were the images of people on the streets of New York, smothered in black soot.
“They were so covered, you couldn't tell what color people were anymore,” she said. “To me, that marked that we’re all one people.”
Roman, who was then just in her second year as a first responder, said she and her husband, a police officer who’s since retired, were both enjoying their day off of work. As news of the attacks broke, and as the Romans watched the Twin Towers collapse on their TV screen, their lives — along with the rest of the nation’s — turned upside down.
“We had a conversation about whether one of us should quit our job, so that we would know that our family would be safe and taken care of and that they wouldn't lose both of us,” she said. “There was sort of an underlying fear about what would happen next, adding to the amount of stress that we already had going to work.”
Still, Roman pushed on, feeling empowered by the country’s newfound patriotism and camaraderie.
“In the following weeks and months, Americans came together,” she said. “We united and suddenly had this common enemy, and we could see what was the same in all of us. What we really wanted was to be safe and to be able to live our lives.”
“That unification is something that we haven't seen since,” Roman added.
As the years have passed, she said it’s become harder for younger generations to comprehend what happened on 9/11.
“What I would say to younger people is to believe those who were there and experienced that day, to believe the horrible tragedy of it,” Roman said. “Understand your world and all of the things that lead to something like 9/11 happening and what you can do as a world citizen to prevent that — because we'll never forget, but we don't ever want that to happen again.”
Rather than focus on the pain and anguish, Karst chooses to remember how Americans helped one another amid the devastation. It all brings her back to the firefighters’ oath: to protect, serve and “lay our life down to save one another.”
“Why remember?” she asked. “Because we are living, we're embracing the day, we know they're not an infinite supply. Others have perished before us, and we need to carry on their legacy.
“We never have as much time as we think,” Karst added. “It just makes you stop and say, ‘I have a choice today. How am I going to embrace it?’”