Two decades later, Madison first responders reflect on 9/11

“They were so covered, you couldn't tell what color people were anymore,” she said. “To me, that marked that we’re all one people.”

Roman, who was then just in her second year as a first responder, said she and her husband, a police officer who’s since retired, were both enjoying their day off of work. As news of the attacks broke, and as the Romans watched the Twin Towers collapse on their TV screen, their lives — along with the rest of the nation’s — turned upside down.

“We had a conversation about whether one of us should quit our job, so that we would know that our family would be safe and taken care of and that they wouldn't lose both of us,” she said. “There was sort of an underlying fear about what would happen next, adding to the amount of stress that we already had going to work.”

Still, Roman pushed on, feeling empowered by the country’s newfound patriotism and camaraderie.

“In the following weeks and months, Americans came together,” she said. “We united and suddenly had this common enemy, and we could see what was the same in all of us. What we really wanted was to be safe and to be able to live our lives.”

“That unification is something that we haven't seen since,” Roman added.