Two dead following crash in Sun Prairie

Two people are dead following a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday evening.

Two vehicles, a Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS, each with two occupants, collided at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way in Sun Prairie at around 8:26 p.m. Saturday evening. Both occupants of the Honda Civic were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, Sun Prairie Police Department Sergeant Ryahn Smith said in a statement.

The occupants of the Cadillac CTS were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the crash is under investigation. More information will be released, Smith said.

The names of the occupants of the Honda Civic have not been released by the Sun Prairie Police Department, pending notification of family. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the deceased persons once family has been notified Smith said.