 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two dead following crash in Sun Prairie

  • 0

Two people are dead following a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday evening. 

Two vehicles, a Honda Civic and a Cadillac CTS, each with two occupants, collided at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way in Sun Prairie at around 8:26 p.m. Saturday evening. Both occupants of the Honda Civic were taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, Sun Prairie Police Department Sergeant Ryahn Smith said in a statement. 

The occupants of the Cadillac CTS were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the crash is under investigation. More information will be released, Smith said. 

The names of the occupants of the Honda Civic have not been released by the Sun Prairie Police Department, pending notification of family. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the deceased persons once family has been notified Smith said. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge: Madison bird-safe glass ordinance legal

Judge: Madison bird-safe glass ordinance legal

The ordinance, adopted by the city council in August, requires that buildings over 10,000 square feet and other large structures include safety features in some windows to reduce the risk of birds colliding with the glass.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics