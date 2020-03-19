Two COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin confirmed

Two people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, a week after declaring a state of emergency because of the growing global health crisis.

The first Wisconsin death was a man in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County, Evers said. The second death was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

There have been 155 cases of the disease confirmed so far in Wisconsin, including 27 in Dane County, the first of which was confirmed Feb. 5.

Worldwide the virus has infected more than 240,000 people and killed more than 9,800. In the United States, more than 13,000 have been diagnosed and more than 200 have died.

"Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” Evers said. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

Evers said Wisconsin is prioritizing testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.