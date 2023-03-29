Two children were seriously injured Wednesday at Governor Dodge State Park when they fell from a cliff near a hiking trail, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said.

A 4-year-old child fell about 80 feet and a 6-year-old fell about 20 feet onto a ledge of the cliff, the Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened about 2:18 p.m. near the Bluff Point Trail at the park, which is located near Cox Hollow Lake.

The Sheriff's Office said one of the children was taken from the park, which is just north of Dodgeville, by Med Flight helicopter, while the other was taken to a hospital by Dodgeville EMS.

The Sheriff's Office said resources were stretched because the call at Governor Dodge came shortly after a call for a semi-trailer truck rollover crash in Dodgeville. Sheriff Michael Peterson said, though, that first responders "did an amazing job today."