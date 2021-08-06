Two charged in May shooting that hit two South Side homes

Prosecutors charged two people Friday for firing shots that hit two homes on Madison’s south side in late May.

Broderick Sims, 37, of Stevens Point and Taylor Tauber, 24, each face one charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the May 21 shooting.

According to a criminal complaint, video shows Sims firing a handgun at a silver sedan near the intersection of Beld and Kenward streets.

One bullet entered an occupied home, traveled through two doors and stopped near a bed. Another unoccupied home was also struck. No injuries were reported.

Sims left in a vehicle police traced to Tauber’s mother, who told detectives that her daughter had driven Sims to his cousin’s home when an altercation broke out and Sims started “shooting in the air.”

Police searched Tauber’s residence Wednesday and found a .380-caliber handgun and ammunition along with Sims’ ID card, more than half a pound of marijuana and other paraphernalia.

Sims told police the gun and marijuana were his and that he went to his cousin’s home to fight her boyfriend but never intended to shoot him.