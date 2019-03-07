Two bike trails in eastern Dane County that have been waiting to get connected for the past decade will be closer to each other this year, thanks in part to a county grant.
The CamRock/Glacial Drumlin connector project will eventually connect the north end of the CamRock Trail in Cambridge to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail a couple of miles east of Deerfield.
This week, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed the PARC and Ride Bike Trail Grant, which includes $2019,250 to the village of Cambridge, to build 3,600 feet of trail north to State Farm Road, about half way to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Plans for the connector include a safe crossing of Highway 134, a separate trail path along Highway 12 and 18, and bike lanes along local roads.
Kiosks, benches and bike racks are also being planned for the route.
"It's exciting to have communities come forward with plans to strengthen Dane County's network of bike trails," Parisi said in announcing the grants on Tuesday.
"These projects enhance our quality of life in Dane County, and heighten the overall experience visitors and residents can have while enjoying the outdoors," he said.
The connector was initially planned in 2008 as a partnership between Cambridge, Dane County Parks, Jefferson County parks, the Cambridge Community Foundation and the Wisconsin DNR.
A part of the connector was created in 2014 from CamRock Park to its terminus north of Highway 18 near the Highway 134 intersection.
Three other trails were awarded PARC and Ride grants:
- Cottage Grove received $182,500 for the Main Street Community Trail, connecting the Glacial Drumlin Trail and McCarthy County Park.
- Windsor received $81,600 for a 1,000 foot paved trail and bridge project providing a connection for the proposed trail from Token Creek County Park to the Upper Yahara River Trail.
- Shorewood Hills received $26,650 for the Blackhawk Path extension, a 1,400 foot extension of the University Avenue Path to link Shorewood Hills and University Bay Drive.
The PARC and Ride Bike Trail Grant program provides a community with up to 50 percent in a matching grant of the cost of a project.