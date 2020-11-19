Turkey to-go: Free Thanksgiving meal providers adapt to COVID-19

From drive-thru turkey to higher-than-normal demand, Madison organizations were in full-swing Thursday preparing for annual free Thanksgiving meal events that have been complicated by and adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Goodman Community Center is all set on volunteers to package food Friday and begin distributing Saturday its goal of 4,000 baskets worth of traditional Thanksgiving food for families to make at home, Amie Hoag, spokesperson for the community center, said.
But the East Side center has outstanding donation needs to fill all the baskets.
"We weren't sure if folks would be willing to volunteer during a pandemic," she said. "We have had some cancellations since the new order issued by the public health department, but we had backup volunteers ready to go so we're good on volunteers."
About two-thirds of the 4,000 frozen turkeys have been acquired, Hoag said, and the community center also is seeking more donations of canned vegetables, gravy, mac and cheese, stuffing, cranberries and disposable roasting pans.
Goodman Center had to close registration for the baskets in October two days early because of the "overwhelming demand," Hoag said.
Last year, Goodman Center set a goal of 3,500 Thanksgiving baskets, but ended up providing 3,800. The economic harm caused by the pandemic drove the goal up to 4,000 baskets this year, Hoag said.
Food donations can be dropped off at the community center, 149 Waubesa St., between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday through Monday.
Aside from regular coronavirus precautions, such as volunteers wearing face masks, frequent handwashing and keeping their distance, the center's distribution plan for the baskets will look similar to past years.
"Our system, we haven't had to change much because of the pandemic," Hoag said. "We've always used a drive-thru system so that we get as many people through the line as quickly as possible."
For the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, a normal Thanksgiving can see between 800 and 1,200 community members stop by for a free meal, activities and entertainment that requires 125 to 140 volunteers staying up the night before to cook the food, said Michael Johnson, the club's president and CEO.
But with the surging pandemic scuttling gatherings, the nonprofit switched to providing free meals to take home and make with the goal of feeding 500 families.
Meals were given out at the Boys & Girls Club's Sun Prairie site on Wednesday and will be distributed at the Taft Street location, 2001 Taft St., Madison, and the Allied location, 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, on Friday between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
They're available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but families are encouraged to reserve meals online at www.bgcdc.org/holidays.
The club is also partnering with groups to expand the Thanksgiving drive beyond turkey and stuffing.
Fountain of Life Covenant Church, FOSTER (Families Overcoming Struggles to Encourage Resilience), and Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development will provide an additional 50 baskets of Thanksgiving meals and 40 baskets of essential toiletries for families like toothpaste and shampoo, said Jackie Hunt, founder of FOSTER.
Corey Marionneaux, who started the recently formed Black Men Coalition of Dane County, said his group is working with the Boys & Girls Club to get winter boots to children from 50 to 100 families in need.
On the Southwest Side, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will continue a more than 25-year-old tradition of preparing a free Thanksgiving meal for community members, but this time it will be "Thanksgiving To-Go."
Outreach director Rick Thomas said Good Shepherd usually draws 300 to 400 people for the Thanksgiving meal, and the church will make enough food for a similar number of to-go meals.
"We debated back-and-forth whether we could do it at all, but we came up with a plan of how we could make it Thanksgiving to-go," he said.
Good Shepherd will operate with a "bare bones" group of volunteers to prepare turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and cranberries that will be packaged in microwavable to-go containers the church was able to purchase with a grant, Thomas said.
Meals can be picked up on Thanksgiving in a drive-thru style in the parking lot of Good Shepherd, 5701 Raymond Road, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
