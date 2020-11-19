Turkey to-go: Free Thanksgiving meal providers adapt to COVID-19

Food donations can be dropped off at the community center, 149 Waubesa St., between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday through Monday.

Aside from regular coronavirus precautions, such as volunteers wearing face masks, frequent handwashing and keeping their distance, the center's distribution plan for the baskets will look similar to past years.

"Our system, we haven't had to change much because of the pandemic," Hoag said. "We've always used a drive-thru system so that we get as many people through the line as quickly as possible."

For the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, a normal Thanksgiving can see between 800 and 1,200 community members stop by for a free meal, activities and entertainment that requires 125 to 140 volunteers staying up the night before to cook the food, said Michael Johnson, the club's president and CEO.

But with the surging pandemic scuttling gatherings, the nonprofit switched to providing free meals to take home and make with the goal of feeding 500 families.

Meals were given out at the Boys & Girls Club's Sun Prairie site on Wednesday and will be distributed at the Taft Street location, 2001 Taft St., Madison, and the Allied location, 4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg, on Friday between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.