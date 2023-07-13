The National Labor Relations Board is investigating whether Madison's TruStage violated federal labor law while trying to negotiate a new labor contract with its union, which represents 450 company workers, the NLRB said Thursday.

TruStage is an insurance company that provides financial services to thousands of cooperatives, credit unions and other customers around the world. It serves about 7,000 credit unions alone and brought in $5.2 billion in revenue in 2022. The business has about 4,200 total employees, with 1,750 in the Madison area. The most recent contract between the union and company expired in February 2022.

The NLRB said it found merit in the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39's charge that TruStage unlawfully withheld information it was required to provide the union during the collective bargaining process. It said it is still investigating four other allegations within the charge.

The charge the NLRB has acted on was filed in February. There are at least nine additional unfair labor practice charges that await a decision by the NLRB, the union said.

"Of the five February allegations against TruStage (part of the one charge), the NLRB is not pursuing four of them," Barclay Pollak, TruStage spokesperson said Thursday afternoon, adding that the NLRB "wants more information" about one of the allegations.

"We are providing that information," he said.

According to the union, negotiations on a new labor contract between the company and OPEIU Local 39 are ongoing. The union also said it is organizing a march and rally at 9 a.m. July 29 on Capitol Square.

