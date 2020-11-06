Trump supporters, counter protesters clash at Madison rally

Joshua Mitchell, 21, who is also Black and in his senior year at UW-Madison, was among the group of counter protesters and voted for Biden.

He said election night had him nervous as the vote totals appeared to be going Trump's way, "but now I'm pretty confident that Biden is going to win."

Trump was leading in several battleground states early in the night because many of them were counting ballots cast on Election Day first and didn't get to mail-in ballots until later. Some states also allowed mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted even if they arrived after the election.

"I am kind of disheartened a little bit that the election was even this close," Mitchell said. "After four years of racism, of lies, of 200,000 deaths on his hands. So many other things. It's kind of disheartening to see the country still have faith in the man."

Elaine Wandler, 48, of Necedah, said she came to the rally Friday "because I want to make sure that Trump gets the message that we stand behind him."

She also pointed out how Trump was leading in Wisconsin early on Election Night, only to see him fall behind and ultimately lose the state's 10 electoral votes by about 20,000.