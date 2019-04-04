A truck that crashed into a power pole on Madison's South Side Thursday morning brought down two more poles and power lines, with drivers asked to avoid the crash area.
It happened at about 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of Hoboken Drive and Lake Point Drive, Madison police said.
"Power lines came down across a vehicle driving on the street but the people inside were able to get out OK," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Hoboken Drive is shut down between West Broadway and Weber Drive, and there's no access for now to Hoboken from Lake Point Drive, so drivers should avoid the area while repairs are being made.
DeSpain said the utility work could take all day, so drivers need to make alternate plans if thinking of using Hoboken Drive.
This story will be updated when the repairs are made and the street is reopened.