Truck fire extends to garage and shed at McFarland home, authorities say

A truck fire Thursday night extended to the garage and a shed at a McFarland home, McFarland Fire and Rescue reported.

Fire crews were dispatched at 9:37 p.m. Thursday on a report of a vehicle fire near Siggelkow Road and Sig Court in McFarland, and during their response it was reported that the fire was at 3290 Sig Court and it was extending to other structures, Chief Chris Dennis said in a statement.

Mutual aid was requested that brought fire departments from Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg, Maple Bluff, McFarland, Monona, Oregon, Stoughton and Truax Field to the scene, Dennis said.

The first units arrived at the scene at 9:43 p.m. and found a truck fire that had extended to the attached garage of the home and a shed on the property. Fire crews had the blaze under control by 9:55 p.m., though they remained on the scene until 11:57 p.m., Dennis said.

The home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, and the residents were not displaced, Dennis said.

The cause of the fire, which did an estimated $35,000 in damage, is under investigation, Dennis said.

