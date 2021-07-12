Tripling up: UW-Madison dorms taking on more students than usual

An increase in demand for on-campus housing has left the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Housing division scrambling to fit all of its residents this fall.
University Housing will transition some of its rooms designated for two students to accommodate a third roommate this fall. Some triple rooms may even become “quads,” designed to fit up to four people. While not all buildings will be taking on the additional triple and quadruple rooms, Ogg, Smith, Leopold and Dejope are expected to see a rise in their room occupancies.
The on-campus housing shortage is largely the result of a steady increase in UW’s admitted student numbers. A large freshman class, coupled with high interest from returning students, has lead Housing to plan to have roughly 8,500 students living in the residence halls this fall. This is up from the estimated 8,000 students living in on-campus housing prior to COVID-19.
In addition, construction on Sellery Residence Hall has displaced several dorm rooms. A new residence floor will be added to the top of the building to compensate for this loss and to accommodate undergraduate enrollment growth.
“We are in the midst of planned enrollment growth over several years but this year we’re seeing a greater than expected number of students accepting offers of admission. That’s undoubtedly driven by a number of factors both related to the pandemic and apart from it,” university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said.
The university will also set aside rooms at the Lowell Center, a campus hotel and conference center, for additional undergraduate housing. The move is a “temporary initiative” to accommodate another 270 additional students who want to live on campus next year.
The hotel rooms will be furnished with residence hall furniture and include a mix of singles, doubles and triples, each with a private bathroom.
“It is going to act exactly like a residence hall because it is a residence hall,” Housing Assignments and Student Services Coordinator Alyssa Lamberton said. “There (are) still going to be residence hall staff in there — Residence Life Coordinators, House Fellows. All of that access to services, resources and amenities are going to be exactly the same in Lowell as if you’re in one of our standard residence halls.”
In total, these changes have added more than 680 beds for undergraduate students. Housing has not yet ruled out whether or not its dorms will need to utilize some of its common spaces for temporary housing.
Looking to the future, UW-Madison will continue to add spaces to meet the needs of the university’s growing enrollment numbers.
“Housing has been adding spaces in keeping with our planned enrollment growth,” McGlone said. “We are continuing to watch that growth closely and will adjust those plans as needed. It remains our goal to be able to offer campus housing to as many students as are interested.”
