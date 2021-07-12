Tripling up: UW-Madison dorms taking on more students than usual

The university will also set aside rooms at the Lowell Center, a campus hotel and conference center, for additional undergraduate housing. The move is a “temporary initiative” to accommodate another 270 additional students who want to live on campus next year.

The hotel rooms will be furnished with residence hall furniture and include a mix of singles, doubles and triples, each with a private bathroom.

“It is going to act exactly like a residence hall because it is a residence hall,” Housing Assignments and Student Services Coordinator Alyssa Lamberton said. “There (are) still going to be residence hall staff in there — Residence Life Coordinators, House Fellows. All of that access to services, resources and amenities are going to be exactly the same in Lowell as if you’re in one of our standard residence halls.”

In total, these changes have added more than 680 beds for undergraduate students. Housing has not yet ruled out whether or not its dorms will need to utilize some of its common spaces for temporary housing.

Looking to the future, UW-Madison will continue to add spaces to meet the needs of the university’s growing enrollment numbers.