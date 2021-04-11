 Skip to main content
Trinity United Methodist Church hosts pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday
COVID memorial

Numbered swatches of fabric, each representing a death from COVID-19 in the state, hang as part of a memorial display at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison. More than 6,500 Wisconsinites have died of the disease since it upended daily life in the state.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

A line of people waiting to get vaccinated against COVID-19 stood alongside the memorial for those who succumbed to the virus outside of Trinity United Methodist Church Sunday morning. 

The church hosted a pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to everyone aged 16 and older on Sunday, and a line for the last-minute event wrapped around the block. 

"We saw this as a good opportunity to put the building to use and the best way we can contribute to working toward the end of the pandemic," Ben Weger, worship director at Trinity United Methodist Church, said. "It was a last minute thing but we were able to get the right people in conversation to make the decision to host (the clinic)."

The clinic, put together through a partnership between the Near West Side church, Hayat Pharmacy and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy took place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event was announced on Facebook less than 24 hours before it was scheduled to take place, but the short notice didn't deter people from lining up by the hundreds to get their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. 

"People are able to get their second dose here today if they've already gotten their first dose and have their card," Weger said. 

The clinic started at 10 a.m. with 600 doses and by noon, Weger estimated they had about 400 doses left. The church will hold a second clinic on May 2 for those vaccinated today to get their second dose. 

'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on 

'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on

A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.

It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope. 

