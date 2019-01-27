Madison’s three biggest winter festivals are all taking place next weekend and Mother Nature came to their rescue with a thick blanket of snow and a blast of cold air to freeze Lake Mendota.
At the Winter Carnival at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union, the Clean Lakes Alliance’s Frozen Assets at the Edgewater Hotel and the Madison Winter Festival at Elver Park, there will be no shortage of opportunities for folks to wobble on some ice skates or skis, crash on a sled or a fat bike or get creative and enter an ice- or snow-carving competition.
“The best thing about the festivals is that there’s going to be something for everybody,” says Yuriy Gusev, the longtime Winter Fest organizer.
Events for the Winter Carnival — the oldest of the festivals — begin Thursday with a snowshoe romp on Lake Mendota from Memorial Union to Picnic Point and gingerbread-house building back at the Memorial Union. Activities Friday include the start of hockey and broomball competitions on Lake Mendota and the ice carving competition at the union.
On Saturday there’s ski and snowboard competitions on Observatory Hill and golfers can play a replica of the front-9 of University Ridge Golf Course on the snow and ice on Lake Mendota. There’s also family activities at Alumni Park and outdoor yoga — or snowga — on the lake in the morning and on Sunday, too.
The ice on Lake Mendota wasn’t thick enough to hold any events just three weeks ago but that all changed with the recent blasts of cold air sandwiched around two snowstorms.
“We don’t anticipate any problems utilizing the ice,” said Jacob Hahn, the special projects director for Wisconsin Union.
Frozen Assets — the youngest festival — starts Friday with a Fat Bike Race after dark on a lighted course on Lake Mendota. Saturday’s events, based around the Edgewater Hotel and Lake Mendota, include a 5K run/walk completely on the lake, kites on the lake, demonstrations of figure skating, speedskating and curling as well as sleigh and sled rides.
On Sunday, there’s more ice skating, kites on the lake and sled rides as well as pond hockey and snow shoeing.
The Winter Festival — the sportiest festival — starts Saturday at 8 a.m. with an early-bird ski cross country ski tour of Elver Park. The snow carving competition begins two hours later. So does sledding, ice skating and all the kids’ activities.
The afternoon competition is reserved for the Wisconsin High School Nordic Ski League Championships. The evening includes a candlelight ski and snowshoe tour.
Sunday morning begins with free lessons for cross country skiing and skijor with dogs. The day ends with a Fat Bike race called “The Big Cheese.”
Live music is part of both the Winter Carnival and Winter Festival, too.
“(The festivals are) just a great way to engage with the community,” said Adam Sodersten, the marketing and development director for Clean Lakes Alliance.
Drawing crowds
While all three festivals showcase frozen fun, each has a unique ulterior motive for making them happen.
The Winter Festival, which started on the Square back in 2005 and moved to Elver Park in 2017, promotes families get-togethers with a neighborhood-style party.
Winter Carnival promotes the Wisconsin Union and a tradition of winter fun at UW-Madison that dates back to the 1940s when a ski jump was erected on Bascom Hill and the landing area was on Lake Mendota.
It rescheduled its festival to run at the same time as Frozen Assets with hopes of drawing a larger crowd and getting more people to experience more events, according to Hahn.
There will be a shuttle in the form of a 12-person sleigh pulled by an ATV running on Lake Mendota between the Edgewater and Memorial Union Friday through Sunday.
“We’re hoping to draw larger crowds. We have complementary events so there’s no overlap,” Hahn said.
Celebrating lakes
Frozen Assets celebrates the lakes and how they can be as much fun in the winter as they are in the summer. “The lakes are our largest parks in the winter and there’s so many people who live in Wisconsin who maybe have never experienced a frozen lake,” Sodersten said. “They have no idea there’s these really great things to do about it.”
The festival is held in conjunction with its annual fundraiser party Saturday night at the Edgewater. Last year’s festival and fundraiser raised $150,000, all of which the Clean Lakes Alliance used to educate, monitor or manage efforts to make Dane County’s lakes healthier.
Sodersten envisions Frozen Assets as a giant advertising billboard for Clean Lakes Alliance and its mission. “I want everyone in town to know who we are,” he said. ”We are the organization that is protecting and looking to preserve our lakes and our community.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the Clean Lakes Alliance has successfully tackled the difficult task of explaining a complicated problem with simple messages that everyone can understand.
“The Clean Lakes Alliance helps the community understand the dynamics of our lakes and what causes the challenges and what we need to address those challenges,” Parisi said.
The education prong last year included a speakers series at the Edgewater on lake and watershed management topics, according to Sodersten. It also included training sessions that turned local businesses and community leaders into lake experts. So when they do any upgrading of facilities or parking lots, they understand how their decisions will affect the environment.
The monitor prong funded one of the world’s largest volunteer-based programs to test the water at sites on all five county lakes at least once a week for clarity, temperature and other key factors, Sodersten said.
The program that grew to 70 volunteers last year also made visual observations for dangerous blue-algae (cyanobacteria) blooms and uploaded their reports to lakeforecast.org, which was the go-to site for folks heading to one of the area beaches.
“We sort of became the first-alert system for some of these cyanobacteria blooms we had last summer,” Sodersten said. “We’d report at 7 in the morning where it would grow that day and people could then avoid that area.”
The management effort included helping team with Yahara Pride Farms — a partner of the Clean Lakes Alliance — and Dane County to fund a low-disturbance manure injection machine that farmers in the Yahara Watershed could rent for a discounted price. The machine injects manure four or five inches below the soil, which is better for the ground and stops run-off to the lakes.
Farmers appreciated the opportunity to use the new technology at a discounted rate, said Jeff Endres, the chairman of Yahara Pride Farms’ conservation board. “When things turn around and the economy improves, they might want to invest in this technology,” Endres said.
No worries about snow
Snow isn’t a problem for the Madison Winter Festival because the city has been making it at Elver Park since early December and will continue making it if Mother Nature stops making it, according to Gusev.
“White ground definitely brings people,” he said.
So, like Frozen Assets, the benefits created by Winter Festival are felt in the community long after it’s over. The park has sledding and 10km of ski trails and some have lights for night skiing — even when there isn’t snow anywhere else.
The park can thank donations from the Winter Festival and Madison Nordic Ski Club that helped the city of Madison finance a snow-making machine.
“When we moved to Elver Park, we lost the intriguing part of having the State Capitol in the background and skiing on the streets on the Square,” Gusev said. “But now we have winter recreation and snow here for people to enjoy for pretty much the duration of the winter.”
Some of the competitors in events at this festival are among the hundreds of children who learned to ski and skate there, according to Gusev. “That’s really cool to see,” he said.
So is Sunday’s Adaptive Nordic Ski Clinic, which is open to anyone interested in sit, standing or visually impaired cross country skiing. There will be equipment available for adaptive cross country skiing along with coaches, adaptive sport coordinators and others to talk about other opportunities to enjoy the sport.
Participants came from VA hospitals in Chicago and Milwaukee last year, according to Gusev.
“Like I said, there’s something for everybody,” he said.
Gusev believes there’s only one problem with three festivals going on at the same time: “There should be more than three,” he said. “I think more the merrier, especially if it’s in different parts of the city.”