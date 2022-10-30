 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick-or-treat times for Madison-area communities

While Madison doesn't set specific trick-or-treat hours, most Dane County communities do. Here is when you can expect candy-seekers at your door.

Belleville: No set hours

Black Earth: 5 to 8 p.m.

Blue Mounds: 5 to 7 p.m.

Brooklyn: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cottage Grove: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cross Plains: 5 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 5 to 7 p.m.

DeForest: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m.

Fitchburg: 5 to 7 p.m.

Madison: No official hours

Maple Bluff: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Marshall: 4 to 7 p.m.

Mazomanie: 5 to 8 p.m.

McFarland: 5 to 8 p.m.

Middleton: 5 to 8 p.m.

Monona: City encourages trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb: 5 to 7 p.m.

Oregon: 5 to 8 p.m.

Shorewood Hills: No official hours

Stoughton: 6 to 8 p.m.

Sun Prairie: 5 to 7 p.m.

Verona: 5 to 8 p.m.

Waunakee: 5 to 7 p.m.

