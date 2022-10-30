Trick-or-treat times for Madison-area communities

While Madison doesn't set specific trick-or-treat hours, most Dane County communities do. Here is when you can expect candy-seekers at your door.
Belleville: No set hours
Black Earth: 5 to 8 p.m.
Blue Mounds: 5 to 7 p.m.
Brooklyn: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cottage Grove: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cross Plains: 5 to 7 p.m.
Deerfield: 5 to 7 p.m.
DeForest: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m.
Fitchburg: 5 to 7 p.m.
Madison: No official hours
Maple Bluff: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Marshall: 4 to 7 p.m.
Mazomanie: 5 to 8 p.m.
McFarland: 5 to 8 p.m.
Middleton: 5 to 8 p.m.
Monona: City encourages trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb: 5 to 7 p.m.
Oregon: 5 to 8 p.m.
Shorewood Hills: No official hours
Stoughton: 6 to 8 p.m.
Sun Prairie: 5 to 7 p.m.
Verona: 5 to 8 p.m.
Waunakee: 5 to 7 p.m.