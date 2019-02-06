The second phase of the repaving of the Capital City Trail takes place this year, with tree trimming crews ready to start this month.
Crews will take out dead, dying and diseased trees from the work zone corridor between Glacier Valley Road and Seminole Highway, and will also remove trees in the same work zone to accommodate clearance for paving equipment.
Tree work is expected to be completed by March 15, according to Dane County Parks officials.
"Cyclists and pedestrians should use caution and may be required to use alternate routes of travel during the tree work," said Alex DeSmidt, parks facility planner.
Upgrades to the trail include new asphalt, gravel shoulders, ADA compliant detectable warning panels at crossings, center line striping and signage updates.
The first phase of the paving project, from Nob Hill Road to Glacier Valley Road, was completed in 2018. The third and final phase will take place in 2020 and will go from Seminole Highway to Verona Road.
The full 9.5 mile stretch is the original trail, completed in 2000.