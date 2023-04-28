Crews have secured two container cars that floated away in the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in Crawford County, officials said Friday.

Thursday's derailment between De Soto and Ferryville involved two of the train's three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries, said BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent.

The derailment blocked the main railroad tracks in both directions and sent two rail cars into the river, Kent said. Neither contained hazardous materials but an absorbent boom was put in place to reduce the possibility of pollution, she said.

Kent said Friday morning that the two container cars had been removed from the river but she later said that was not the case and that they had been "secured to the shore" and were not floating in the river.

Marc Myhre, a specialist with Crawford County Emergency Management, said the last information he had was that the two containers had been tied to a group of trees along the river to prevent them from drifting farther south.

The Federal Railroad Administration tweeted that it was sending a team to the site to gather information and help local emergency workers. Nearly 30 state, local and federal agencies are responding to the derailment, according to Crawford County Emergency Management Director James Hackett.

Rock was being brought to the scene from nearby quarries to build a platform to help remove the train, said De Soto Fire Chief Chris Mussatti.

After the derailment about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, four BNSF crew members were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries and released, Kent said.

Gov. Tony Evers visited the derailment site Friday, surveying the scene from the air before he spent about two hours on the ground, getting an update from officials and visiting with emergency personnel, said his spokesperson Britt Cudaback.

Evers said Thursday that he was getting regular updates from the Wisconsin departments of Transportation and Natural Resources, and state emergency management officials.

Cudaback said Thursday that it wasn't clear if the derailment caused any environmental contamination. The DNR did not immediately respond to emails Thursday and Friday about whether any contamination has been reported in the derailment.

Thursday's derailment came almost three months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials there ordered the large-scale evacuation of residents and decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to prevent a catastrophic explosion.

Hundreds of people also had to evacuate in Raymond, Minnesota, last month after a BNSF train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire.

