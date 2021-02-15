Trail of ice lanterns brightens Near East Side neighborhood

About 25 families on Madison’s Near East Side are using the extreme cold to organize a trail of more than 250 ice lanterns from bridge to bridge on the north edge of Tenney Park.
They set up the Fire & Ice Luminary Walk in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood and it was lit Saturday, when it wasn’t easy to light candles with gloved or exposed hands.
Sunday’s below-zero temperatures put the event on pause, but it’s set to resume from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
“This whole event is such a nice paradox that you end up with fire, something that’s so hot, and ice, something that’s so cold, and by managing the two together, you end up with something so beautiful,” said Jeannette Deloya, 62, the event’s lead organizer.
In the past two weeks, as the weather turned colder, people in the neighborhood created ice sculptures and other ice features in front of their homes, and that’s what inspired Deloya, who lives on Sidney Street.
At least 100 people on Saturday evening walked the path through Tenney Park from the Sherman Avenue bridge to the Marston Street bridge.
Many brought ice lanterns, called ice luminarias, to add to the display, which covered the tops of both bridges and lined the path between them. Contributions from each household ranged from one to 40, Deloya said.
Lukas Eklund, whose daughter, Lucia, 6, came up with the Fire & Ice name during a Zoom planning meeting, made 11. His wife, Jynelle Gracia, brought them over with a wagon.
“Jeannette always has brilliant ideas and this one appealed to us because it’s just a chance to come together with some neighbors in the park and do something uplifting and collaborative and fun,” Gracia said.
There are many methods of making luminarias, Deloya said. The easiest is to fill a bucket with water and let it sit outside to freeze. When the ice comes out, sometimes over a sink or tub with the addition of warm water, because the center and bottom freeze last, it leaves a natural cavity to put a votive or tea light candle in.
The idea for the event came from a conversation Deloya had with Marta and David Staple, who built two colorful, 7-foot light towers in front of their Sherman Avenue home.
Deloya and Marta put the word out on the neighborhood association listserv, and Marta also used her Instagram and Facebook accounts.
“I was so surprised at how many people came out to it, both participating to make the ice luminarias and then coming to visit the lit path,” Marta said. “I think it’s a testament to people craving events that gather us together, or, on the flip side, maybe we’re bored. People are hungry to have an event when there’s a long absence of events right now.”
The Staples built their first ice tower, which they also call a light tower because it’s illuminated from the inside, two years ago when they lived on Baldwin Street. It was during a polar vortex, and their neighbors bought a huge number of disposable aluminum bread pans online to make an igloo.
The couple was impressed with the igloo and when they asked about it, the neighbors invited them to use the bread pans.
So, when they saw the recent long-range forecast, David said it seemed like a good opportunity to do it again.
With their children, Ramona, 11, and James, 9, the couple froze about 200 bread pans twice, creating about 400 ice blocks.
They used four colors of food coloring in various concentrations, a level to stack the ice bricks neatly, and a slush mixture made from water and snow to use like mortar.
A spotlight sits inside each tower with an electrical cord running under the snow to the house.
The Staples were worried the lights would bother the people who live directly across the street, but those neighbors were some of the first to make positive comments, David said.
“Lots of people have been saying ‘Thank you, it just brightens my walk on these cold and dreary days,’” Marta said.