Trail of ice lanterns brightens Near East Side neighborhood

Lukas Eklund, whose daughter, Lucia, 6, came up with the Fire & Ice name during a Zoom planning meeting, made 11. His wife, Jynelle Gracia, brought them over with a wagon.

“Jeannette always has brilliant ideas and this one appealed to us because it’s just a chance to come together with some neighbors in the park and do something uplifting and collaborative and fun,” Gracia said.

There are many methods of making luminarias, Deloya said. The easiest is to fill a bucket with water and let it sit outside to freeze. When the ice comes out, sometimes over a sink or tub with the addition of warm water, because the center and bottom freeze last, it leaves a natural cavity to put a votive or tea light candle in.

The idea for the event came from a conversation Deloya had with Marta and David Staple, who built two colorful, 7-foot light towers in front of their Sherman Avenue home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deloya and Marta put the word out on the neighborhood association listserv, and Marta also used her Instagram and Facebook accounts.