Traffic back to normal after anti-police protest shut down westbound Beltline
Car Caravan Protest

Wisconsin State Patrol traffic camera view of the Beltline Seminole Highway Thursday evening.

 WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

Traffic is flowing again after a caravan of protesters in cars, brought together by Freedom Inc, had shut down the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive Thursday, according to the State Patrol.

Several hundred cars, some protesters and others just trying to get home, were stopped on the westbound Beltline just past Todd Drive. State troopers were coming up to the caravan from behind by Rimrock Road to alert and slow down oncoming traffic.  

Freedom Inc posted to its Facebook page letting followers know to gather in the parking lot at 1702 S. Park St. at 3 p.m., where the caravan began. 

