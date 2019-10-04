A town of Dunn bus barn and the four buses inside were destroyed in a fire overnight, authorities reported.
At about 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and fire crews from Oregon, Deerfield, Marshall, Middleton, McFarland, New Glarus, and Brooklyn responded to the blaze at the bus barn at 1840 Schuster Road, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don Dudley said in a statement.
Residents of a nearby home evacuated safely and no injuries were reported in the fire that did an estimated $315,000 damage, Dudley said.
Schuster Road was closed between Highway MM and East Netherwood Drive and it was unknown when it will reopen, Dudley said.
Arrangements were made for all required bus routes Friday, Dudley said.
The cause remains under investigation.