Town of Deerfield home suffers $200,000 damage in fire, authorities say

A town of Deerfield home suffered $200,000 damage in a fire Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies and fire crews from McFarland, Lake Mills and Deer Grove responded to a house fire in the 3400 block of Prairie Drive in the town of Deerfield, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The residents were able to escape safely from the fire, which appeared to have started at the garage and spread to the main structure, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, the Sheriff’s Office said.

