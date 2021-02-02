Town of Deerfield fire in over 100-year-old farm house leaves roughly $75,000 in damages

A fire in a farm house that is over 100 years old in the town of Deerfield left roughly $75,000 in damages Tuesday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies and several area fire and EMS units responded to the house fire at 1333 Holzhueter Road shortly before 12:05 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the southwest corner of the house when emergency services arrived.

The woman who called 911 reported the fire in the kitchen ceiling and was trying to get her 96-year-old father, who uses a wheelchair, out of the house at the time of the call, Schaffer said. The woman, her father and a family dog all made it out of the house safely.

Schaffer said the cause of the fire is believed to be from an auxiliary propane heater that was being used in the kitchen.

