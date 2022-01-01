 Skip to main content
Town of Brooklyn fire results in displacement of two adults, $200K in losses, authorities say
Town of Brooklyn structure fire

A structure fire that occurred in the town of Brooklyn Saturday afternoon has displaced two adults and a cat, and resulted in financial losses of around $200,000, authorities reported.

At approximately 2:02 p.m., crews were dispatched to N7515 County Road X following reports of a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire units found a two-story, single-family house with heavy flames coming from three sides of the structure, and on both floors.

Public safety officials from Belleville, Green County, Fitchburg, Brooklyn, Oregon, Verona, Monroe, Evansville and Brodhead assisted in putting out the fire. 

The fire resulted in no injuries to either civilians or crews, but the home is considered a total loss. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. 

