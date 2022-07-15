Town of Bristol renews liquor license for strip club that's seen repeated gunfire

The town of Bristol has renewed the liquor license for a strip club where people have repeatedly engaged in gunfire in the parking lot or nearby.

The license for Club Bristol was issued June 16 and covers the period from July 1 to June 30, 2023. The club is currently subject to an agreement with neighbors that gives it until next spring to find a new location in town, which is about five miles north of Sun Prairie, or face the possibility of not having its liquor license renewed.

Gunfire erupted at the club four times last year, most recently in November between rival gang members, according to a criminal complaint against three men charged in the incident. Blood was found on the scene but it wasn't clear if anyone was hurt. At least a dozen bullet casings were recovered.

Several rounds were also fired outside the club in the early morning hours of March 7, 2021, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, and four days before that, a highly intoxicated man fired several shotgun rounds into the side of the club. On Feb. 27, 2021, someone in or near the parking lot seemingly fired shots in the air as they drove away from the area.

Zachary M. Leonard, 30, of Brandon, Mississippi, pleaded guilty in January to discharging a firearm toward a building and misdemeanor criminal damage to property for the March 3 incident, which happened after he was kicked out of the club following a dispute with another patron. He is supposed to be sentenced in September. Charges have not been filed in the other two cases, according to town chairman Gerald Derr.

Under the terms of the agreement between the neighbors and the club, club representatives need to be readily available to respond to disturbances at the club, which is subject to monthly reviews by town officials and law enforcement.

Rich Bickle, who owns the club with Jerry Wood, was not available for comment this week but said in November that the club had done "everything we were supposed to do" under the agreement, including installing an ID-card reader and adding more lighting in the parking lot and security staff at the door. Derr confirmed the club has been following the terms of the agreement and hasn't seen further problems since November.

Wood said the club has continued to close earlier, at midnight, although it is allowed to stay open until bar time, or 2 a.m. on weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on weekends. It opens at noon.

The chances of the club finding another site appear dim, according to Wood and Derr.

"Nobody wants to sell us any land in the town of Bristol," Wood said, and their liquor license can't be transferred to a spot outside the town.

It's not clear what the next steps would be if the club doesn't find a new spot; an attorney who was working with the neighbors was not available for comment.

"What happens at the end of the agreement?" Derr said. "Do the complainants have to refile? ... We're going to need to find an answer to that fairly soon."

Club Bristol is one of two strip clubs in Dane County. The other is Silk Exotic in rural Middleton. Madison's only strip club, Visions, closed in 2020 after a series of violent incidents there.

Bickle also owns The Boxx Office strip club outside Portage.