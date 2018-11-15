A hand towel draped over a night light started a fire in a Far East Side residence early Wednesday morning, with nobody hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at 12:20 a.m. at a residence in the 6700 block of Village Park Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
"The resident was sound asleep when the smoke detectors activated, alerting him to the small fire in his bathroom," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "He woke up to find a hand towel on fire, and he put it out by wetting down the towel."
A smoky haze lingered in the home as firefighters checked for any extension to ensure the fire was completely out.
An outlet and the light were damaged and the wall was discolored by smoke, but no damage estimate was given.