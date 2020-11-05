Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system break 5,000; active cases at 2,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Wisconsin prison system broke 5,000 for the first time Thursday, and the active case count surpassed 2,000.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported 467 new cases in a single day Thursday, bringing the total number of prisoners infected since the pandemic began up to 5,392. Of those, 2,063 cases were active.

Six prisons had active outbreaks of more than 100 cases Thursday, and even more had dozens of active cases.

One prison, New Lisbon Correctional Institution, had a nearly tenfold increase in reported COVID-19 cases from Wednesday to Thursday. The medium-security prison had just 31 active cases among inmates Wednesday, but that number skyrocketed to 305 active cases Thursday, according to DOC's data dashboard.

So far, DOC has reported a total of 10 COVID-19-related inmate deaths, measured as prisoner deaths in which a local medical examiner or coroner has confirmed that the virus was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.

More prisoners may have died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until the medical examiner confirms it.

