A house fire on Madison's West Side Friday afternoon took the life of a pet tortoise, with the fire being blamed on an electrical issue.
The fire happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of South Segoe Road, the Madison Fire Department said.
"The female resident arrived home to the sound of something popping in the rear of her house, and a strong smell of smoke," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
"Initially she thought a neighbor must be grilling nearby, until the neighbor said her house was on fire."
The fire was in a screened-in porch and was contained within minutes, with someone using a fire extinguisher to knock down flames, then firefighters finishing the task.
"The fire occurred near a cage occupied by a pet tortoise," Schuster said. "The tortoise was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital, but ultimately did not survive its injuries."
The exact cause of the fire was undetermined, but investigators said it was unintentional.
"Investigators could not rule out an unspecified electrical fault near the area of origin, or the possibility that a hot lamp came in contact with nearby combustible materials," Schuster said.
Nobody was hurt or displaced in the blaze.