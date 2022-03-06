Tony Robinson's family remembers teen on seventh anniversary of fatal police shooting

Dozens of friends and family of Tony Robinson Jr. packed into the Wilmar Community Center Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of the late teen for the seventh year in a row on the anniversary of his death after he was shot by a Madison police officer in 2015.

Poets, musicians and artists took to the stage as community members shared their memories of Robinson, who his grandmother Sharon Irwin-Henry called vibrant and full of life, before a planned march from the community center to 1125 Williamson St., where the 19-year-old was fatally shot.

“Seven years we’ve been in this struggle,” Irwin-Henry said. Though, she said, she’s been heartened by recent actions by the city to bring changes to the Madison Police Department.

“Tony’s death has brought meaningful and necessary change for all people in the city of Madison,” she said in a statement, and referred to a 2020 audit of the Police Department that resulted in 177 recommended changes, including the creation of the Police Civilian Oversight Board and an independent police monitor position. “It's been seven long years fighting for changes and we now see a clear path to justice.”

Police Officer Matt Kenny fatally shot the unarmed teen on March 6, 2015, in the stairwell of a two-flat on Williamson Street after a physical struggle. Kenny was absolved of any criminal wrongdoing in the death, but Irwin-Henry said she and the local organization In Pursuit of Justice are planning to file a petition in Dane County Circuit Court for a judge to review the case. Their hope is a judge will determine Kenny acted recklessly in the shooting death of Robinson as well as in the 2007 shooting death of 48-year-old Ronald Brandon, who had called 911 to report himself and pointed what later turned out to be a pellet gun at police.

Lorien Carter, Robinson’s aunt, said she hopes this year will be the final year her family will need to draw attention to the death of her nephew with the goal of seeking to hold Kenny accountable.

“I want to be hopeful but I’m afraid to be hopeful because it’s not worked out so well. But that doesn’t stop us from fighting,” she said.

Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal in December that Chief Shon Barnes and Kenny had a conversation “where the possibility of an early retirement was discussed.”

“Officer Kenny declined this idea and no further conversations on the matter occurred,” she said. “Early retirement can be an option to officers nearing the age of retirement.” Kenny has been with the Madison Police Department since 2002.

Barnes took over as chief in February 2021. Fryer said she did not know the exact date of the conversation but that the discussion stemmed from Robinson’s death. No formal written retirement offer was made to Kenny.

