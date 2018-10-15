Veteran newspaper executive Tom Wiley has been named publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal, taking over for John Humenik.
Lee Enterprises made the announcement Monday morning. Lee, of Davenport, Iowa, owns half of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the State Journal, The Capital Times and several other newspapers in the region.
Humenik, who served double duty in Madison as publisher of the State Journal and Lee vice president of news, will now be vice president of news full time. He will continue to work out of Madison.
Wiley has been Lee's corporate director of sales and marketing since 2017, his second stint with the company after first joining Lee in 2003, becoming vice president of sales for media operations in St. Louis from 2005 to 2010.
"This is a very exciting time to be in this industry," Wiley said in a Lee news statement. "The work our journalists do every day is highly valued and vital to our communities, which is proven by the vast audiences we generate through our digital and print platforms.
"We remain, by far, the strongest local media, and I look forward to partnering with business and civic leaders in Madison to serve the community."
Wiley is a Michigan State University graduate with a degree in advertising. Wiley and his wife, Julie, have three children.
"Tom is a seasoned, high-energy executive with outstanding leadership skills," said Lee Group Publisher Chris White. "His experience in publishing and innovative spirit will be a huge asset to our team in Madison."