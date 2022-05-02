Todd Drive to close for two nights as crews work on eastbound Beltline bridge project, WisDOT says

Todd Drive will be closed under the Madison Beltline Monday and Tuesday evening as crews continue work on a project to widen an eastbound bridge on the Beltline.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Monday that the closures would last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days, and that motorists would need to take alternative routes.

Construction workers will set girders along the bridge for the duration of the project, WisDOT said.

The agency is making several improvements on the Beltline between Seminole Highway and Fish Hatchery Road.

Along with the bridge, they include the extension of an auxiliary lane between the Todd Drive off- and on- ramp, as well as upgrades to traffic signal equipment for a portion of the South Frontage Road and Todd Drive intersection, WisDOT said.

Crews also continue work on the Beltline's "flex lane" project. The $45.1 million construction project will allow for part-time use of the inside median shoulders during peak traffic times to open up more space on the Beltline. The system will have signs that specify when the shoulder is open and closed.

The project was supposed to be completed in December, but has been delayed because of a global shortage of software chips needed for signs and other components associated with the lanes. Construction is now expected to be completed this later this summer.

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

