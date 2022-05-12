 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Todd Drive ramp to eastbound Beltline will close for 30 days starting Sunday, WisDOT says

The Todd Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline in Madison will closed for 30 days starting Sunday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

Starting at 8 p.m. that day, motorists must use alternative local routes during the closure. 

Crews will reconstruct a portion of the ramp as part of the WisDOT "flex lane" project, the agency said. 

The $45.1 million construction project will allow for part-time use of the inside median shoulders during peak traffic times to open up more space on the Beltline. The system will have signs that specify when the shoulder is open and closed.

The project was supposed to be completed in December, but has faced delays because of a global shortage of software chips needed for signs and other components associated with the lanes. Construction is now expected to be completed later this summer. 

The ramp closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change, the WisDOT said. 

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report. 

