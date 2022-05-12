Todd Drive ramp to eastbound Beltline will close for 30 days starting Sunday, WisDOT says

Starting at 8 p.m. that day, motorists must use alternative local routes during the closure.
Crews will reconstruct a portion of the ramp as part of the WisDOT "flex lane" project, the agency said.
The $45.1 million construction project will allow for part-time use of the inside median shoulders during peak traffic times to open up more space on the Beltline. The system will have signs that specify when the shoulder is open and closed.
The project was supposed to be completed in December, but has faced delays because of a global shortage of software chips needed for signs and other components associated with the lanes. Construction is now expected to be completed later this summer.
The ramp closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change, the WisDOT said.
Quad Capital Partners is proposing a 14-story project with about 337 apartments, 17,000 square feet of commercial space, plaza space overlooking the lake and underground parking on the 100 block of East Wilson Street.
A 14-year-old boy accused of killing and raping 10-year-old Lily Peters in northwestern Wisconsin lured her off a trail by suggesting they explore surrounding woods, according to a criminal complaint released Friday.
Judge Susan Crawford put the decision on hold, pending a motion from the Legislature to stay her ruling. The decision is expected to make its way back to the state Supreme Court for a final ruling on the matter.