Today's paper delivery may be late due to weather and road conditions

Delivery of the Wisconsin State Journal has been delayed today due to weather and road conditions.
Delivery deadlines have been extended to noon for all distribution.
Thank you for your patience.
Three finalists in a city design competition are proposing common themes like ecological restoration of the lake edge and unique visions that would dramatically transform the lakefront.
Irwin Goldman, along with research partner Nick Breitbach, created a less earthy plant named the Badger Flame Beet. They tasted thousands of beets to create it.
More than 200 people jammed into the Central Library's main room Thursday evening to see bold concepts that would reshape and animate 1.7 miles of shoreline.
County documents show Little John's didn't always provide quality food on time and at its expected temperature, then didn't comply with efforts to fix the problems.
Vermilion Development has submitted revised plans to demolish a historic two-story building near Tenney Park for a scaled-back housing project with 331 housing units spread among five structures.
The state Department of Natural Resources is considering a $6 million plan that would repair or replace the 75-foot-tall observation tower at Potawatomi State Park but add a massive ramp.
Two law professors said liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz didn't violate the judicial code by commenting on her values.
A driver died in a crash into the back of semi-trailer tractor on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville on Friday night, authorities reported.
Jurors deliberated about two hours before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester.
"How do (builders) know what concrete needs to be replaced and what concrete doesn't need to be replaced? So this informs that sort of decision making."
