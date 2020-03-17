Tips to stay mentally and physically healthy during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

“People can continue to recreate outside, but they should be following social distancing [by staying six feet away from others] and practicing everyday prevention, including frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable, and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow,” said Christy Vogt, health education coordinator at Public Health Madison and Dane County.

For those with furry friends who love to explore the outdoors, a long walk might be what both pet and companion need.

Cindy Brosig, a health care worker and mother who lives in Marshall, said their dogs, cats and chickens have been a huge support for the kids, and the pets have benefited greatly – they get more exercise and more play time.

“We've walked the same walks and now there is no rushing to do it faster to get to a sports game or meeting. We have time to stop and notice a new fox hole or deer tracks,” she said.

And for those with dogs who love to run, the Madison area is home to a number of dog parks large enough for humans to keep more than the recommended 6 feet away from each other.