Tips to stay mentally and physically healthy during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 coronavirus thrust global citizens into uncharted territory as the U.S. and other countries scramble to flatten the pandemic’s curve to avoid overwhelming the health care industry.
Businesses large and small are closing their doors across the U.S. to aid the effort, and as employees begin to distance themselves from work and social gatherings, they’re faced with another dilemma: How to avoid cabin fever or the social distancing blues.
A simple act of kindness could help to brighten a person’s day if they’re feeling down or anxious about the pandemic.
Sinikka Santala, of Madison, and her husband are both in their 70s. She expressed concern that they won’t be able to visit with her young grandchildren because she and her husband are considered to be higher risk. But the pandemic has brought out kindness among her neighbors.
“We have young families living on both sides of our home and both have called offering to shop for us when they go shopping. This kindness has made us feel very good indeed,” she said.
The communications team at Public Health Madison and Dane County encouraged people to stay home as much as possible but, as one spokesperson said, they recognize the need to get outside and get some fresh air.
“People can continue to recreate outside, but they should be following social distancing [by staying six feet away from others] and practicing everyday prevention, including frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable, and cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow,” said Christy Vogt, health education coordinator at Public Health Madison and Dane County.
For those with furry friends who love to explore the outdoors, a long walk might be what both pet and companion need.
Cindy Brosig, a health care worker and mother who lives in Marshall, said their dogs, cats and chickens have been a huge support for the kids, and the pets have benefited greatly – they get more exercise and more play time.
“We've walked the same walks and now there is no rushing to do it faster to get to a sports game or meeting. We have time to stop and notice a new fox hole or deer tracks,” she said.
And for those with dogs who love to run, the Madison area is home to a number of dog parks large enough for humans to keep more than the recommended 6 feet away from each other.
For those who don’t have dogs, going to a city park for a picnic can be a nice change of pace. And for those who are social distancing solo, sitting in the sun with a good book and some fresh air might be ideal.
If you prefer to stay indoors, video call apps like Facetime, Zoom, and Skype are helpful to stay in touch with family and friends. And, for the movie buffs who love to share screen time, Netflix recently introduced a Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party for watching movies remotely with friends or movie nights with long-distance family members.
There are a number of table top board games to play remotely with friends as well, though you might want to avoid the game called Pandemic.
Life in the time of COVID-19
To help ease that stress, we're asking our readers to share their experience during the pandemic: If you have a funny or light-hearted anecdote, a story about a surprising act of kindness from a stranger or friend, tips for beating the quarantine or social distancing blues, or just words of encouragement, we hope you'll share them.