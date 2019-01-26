• Dress warmly to prevent frostbite and hypothermia. Hands, feet, ears, cheeks and noses are most often affected by frostbite. Signs of hypothermia include memory loss, confusion, shivering, slurred speech, reduced coordination and poor judgment.
• Wear loose-fitting, layered, lightweight clothing so that layers can be removed to prevent perspiration and chill. Remove wet clothing immediately.
• Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs from extremely cold air.
• Check on neighbors who may require special assistance, such as the elderly, disabled and small children.
• If traveling, carry an emergency kit in your car that includes blankets, a small shovel, hat, gloves, a candle and matches.